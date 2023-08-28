WWE Superstars Zelina Vega and Xavier Woods recently attended the '2023 Streamy Awards'.

The Streamy Awards is an annual event honoring exellence in online content creation. This was the 13th installment of the award show, with more than 40 different categories, highlighting the best content creators over the past year.

WWE Superstars Woods and Vega made their presence felt at the event as they presented the award for the category 'Best Variety Streamer'. This award was won by the popular YouTuber, IShowspeed. He had previously won the 'Best Breakout Star' in 2022.

Besides being a professional wrestler, Woods is also a popular YouTuber. His channel 'UpUpDownDown' has a massive fanbase, with over 2.4 million followers. The channel majorly offers gaming content to its audience.

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods says that hiatus has been a 'good reset'

The former tag-team champions, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, made their on-screen return few weeks back.

During an episode of WWE's The Bump, Woods revealed that it was nice to have some time off, which helped him mentally reset.

"Honestly, it's been a good little reset, you know? Next year will be 20 years in wrestling for me, so being able to take a couple of weeks and mentally reset, and then kind of reset your body as well - it's good for the mind."

Speaking about the future plans for the group, Woods said that it would be great to work with some of the new talents who have come from NXT to the main roster.

"It's cool seeing so many people from NXT finally come up to [the main roster] -people that we've wanted to wrestle with for so long. It's really cool because I know that once we are back - Kofi and myself - there [are] so many new chess pieces on the board to mess with." [ Wrestling Inc. ]

Woods was last seen in action when the New Day took on the team of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see whats in store for the former tag-team champions.

