Zelina Vega breaks character to praise WWE star following controversial interference on RAW

This week on WWE RAW, the Women's Tag Team Championships were on the line as The Kabuki Warriors took on Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

There were several points in the match where Baszler and Stark could have had the match won, including when Baszler locked in the Kirofuda Clutch and it was Dakota Kai who saved her team when she grabbed Baszler's ankle.

This helped The Kabuki Warriors to once again be given the upper hand and go on to retain their Tag Team Championships.

Following the match, Kai took to Instagram where she shared an update with the caption "Houston we have a problem."

The update also includes the video of her after she interfered in the match and interestingly fellow SmackDown star Zelina Vega has reacted to it.

Zelina Vega appears happy with what she saw on WWE RAW, even though Kai's actions cost Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark their chance to become tag team champions.

Kai is seen as one of the biggest heels on SmackDown following her recent betrayal of Bayley where she refused to tag into their match and then assaulted her former friend in a four-on-one attack.

Zelina Vega has reacted

Zelina Vega is a major face on the blue brand and a member of the LWO, who is currently feuding with Legado Del Fantasma. It's unclear why Vega would be happy with her actions or whether she was reacting to the outfit that Kai was wearing in the first photo.

Zelina Vega has worked as a heel on WWE TV in the past

Zelina Vega has been pushed on the blue brand since her return as a member of LWO but it's hard to argue that some of her best work came when she was a heel manager.

It's also worth noting that Andrade has recently made his return to WWE and is working with the red brand for now. Vega and Andrade had an incredible run together before his last exit from the company and if she was to turn heel again then there could be a place for her at his side once again.

