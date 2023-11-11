Zelina Vega breaks down in tears on WWE SmackDown; Rey Mysterio possibly injured after big heel turn

Rey Mysterio didn't have the best night on WWE SmackDown this week, as the LWO appeared to crumble around him. He was left injured, while Zelina Vega, distraught by what had happened, broke down in tears.

When SmackDown started, it seemed that Rey Mysterio might talk about what would happen next after he lost his United States Championship to Logan Paul. Unfortunately, he didn't get the chance. Instead, dissent within the LWO started, with Carlito coming out and accusing Santos Escobar of betraying Mysterio by leaving the brass knuckles where Paul could get them.

The two left, but after Carlito's match, instead of protecting him from a beatdown, Escobar stood by. When Mysterio confronted him, Santos seemed in two minds but finally attacked the star from behind. It escalated even further by him putting Rey on the steps and dropkicking him against the side of the ring.

Rey Mysterio was injured, and Zelina Vega came out to stop Escobar from hurting him further. She was distraught and broke down in tears, seeing what had happened to the LWO.

It remains to be seen what happens next, but it's clear that the LWO if it still exists, won't be the same anymore.

