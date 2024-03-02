Zelina Vega celebrates the in-ring return of former champion after 10 months

Zelina Vega put out a post on X/Twitter celebrating the in-ring return of a former tag team champion after 10 months away due to an injury. That return, of course, ended with some major controversy. The star in question is Dakota Kai.

Zelina Vega is fighting her own battle against Legado Del Fantasma, with Elektra Lopez being her and LWO's big adversary along with Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo.

Zelina Vega put out a tweet calling it 'Happy Dakota Kai returns to the ring day' since the last time she wrestled was on May 12th, 2023 against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in a tag team encounter.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Bayley, her partnership with Dakota Kai turned out to be one big lie. While she teamed up with her to face The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Titles, Dakota Kai betrayed her like many had predicted and left her out to dry.

As a result, the match ended in a no contest, and the rest of Damage CTRL re-united to make it a 4-on-1 situation heading into WrestleMania 40. It's going to be interesting to see who comes to her aid.

Expand Tweet

It was certainly a heartbreaking moment for Bayley, who thought she had one ally on her Road to WrestleMania. Now, it turns out that she will be walking alone.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE