Zelina Vega reveals which champion she will go after if she wins at Money in the Bank

Zelina Vega made her emphatic return to WWE on last week's episode of SmackDown. Having been released in November last year, Vega made her return more than half a year later.

She was re-introduced to the WWE Universe after Sonya Deville announced her as one of the four representatives of SmackDown in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

It is a huge opportunity for Zelina Vega, as she will look to make her return to WWE a memorable one by winning the Money in the Bank contract.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton and Pat McAfee on Talking Smack, Zelina was asked which champion she would go after if she were to win the briefcase and become Miss Money in the Bank.

She revealed that she is open to going after anyone, be it the RAW, NXT or SmackDown Women's Champion. However, she mentioned has unfinished business with Bianca Belair, and is more inclined to choose her:

"I think I have some unfinished business with Bianca. If she is even gonna remain champion...although I'm not really fond of Bayley either. Whoever it's gonna be, that's who I have my eyes on right now. I can take them all, it's fine!" said Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega will have here work cut out for her at the ladder match as she prepares to go up against some of the toughest women in WWE's Women's Division.

Why was Zelina Vega initially released by WWE?

Zelina Vega's return may have been emphatic, but it was surprising as well. Just six months earlier, Vega had been released from WWE following controversies surrounding her support for unionization in the wrestling industry.

There was much speculation regarding whether or not it was her views that had got her released, but reports quickly came out suggesting otherwise.

It was confirmed later that Zelina Vega (who was an avid Twitch streamer) was released as she had violated her initial contract with WWE. She was specifically in violation of the clause which stated WWE talents are required to "acquiesce" control of their "third-party platforms."

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.https://t.co/RUebMGwBTA — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020

Regardless of what happened, she now finds herself back with the company and hopefully she is in for a long and prosperous run on SmackDown.

