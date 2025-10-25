Zelina Vega Debuts New Look & Helps Top WWE Star Answer Huge Championship Match Challenge

Zelina Vega has debuted a new look and character on WWE SmackDown after helping a top star answer a challenge for a championship match. The entire moment captured the fans' imagination as well.Ilja Dragunov continues the US title Open Challenge, but it's Zelina Vega with a new look who answers with Aleister BlackHe called on anyone backstage to come out and challenge him for the US title. There was a star who immediately answered, and it was none other than Aleister Black. Black was accompanied by none other than real-life wife Zelina Vega. Vega changed her look completely to suit the sinister Black and accompanied him out on WWE SmackDown.Zelina Vega was very involved in the match as well, regularly interfering and getting involved as soon as the referee's back was turned. The match saw Vega finally thrown out by the referee, but what came after cost Aleister Black. His opponent from before, Damian Priest, came back out wearing sunglasses, showing himself for the first time since Black threw a fireball on his face to get a win.With Vega gone, the distraction by Priest was enough for the newly crowned WWE United States Champion, Ilja Dragunov, to hit his finishers and pick up the win. While the star is still the champion, he was pushed to the limit in the match and even appeared hurt.Ilja Dragunov has new challenges waiting for him in WWEEven after winning his match against Aleister Black, things are not yet done for him as the United States Champion. He already has several stars backstage who want to challenge him soon. Carmelo Hayes made it clear that he had plans, as did Axiom and Nathan Frazer.It may not be too long before they make their way out to the ring to continue the open challenge in the coming weeks. Things have not been easy for Dragunov since returning, even if he won the title on his first night back.