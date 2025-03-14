Zelina Vega debuts stunning new look on WWE SmackDown

By Ankit Verma
Modified Mar 14, 2025 21:32 GMT
Zelina Vega backstage (Image Courtesy: WWE.com)
Zelina Vega backstage (Image Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega showed up on Friday night SmackDown, donning a new look. The show is currently underway at the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain.

Ad

The 34-year-old confronted Chelsea Green and the latter's stablemates backstage. While The Hot Mess was speaking to Cathy Kelley, Vega interrupted to express her desire to win the WWE Women's United States Championship. However, Piper Niven came forward and noted that the LWO member would have to go through her first.

Zelina Vega, appearing with a new color, accepted the challenge and proposed a singles match with Niven for the next week's episode of SmackDown. Vega added she would beat the Scotswoman and then defeat Green for the title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The star was seen in a new hair colour with white on one half of her hair and burgundy on the other side. The burgundy side of her hair also had patterns and showcased a stunning new look. The star was also seen in new attire, although that was not her wrestling gear. Vega is known for changing up her looks frequently, with specific attention going to her hair. She was once again seen in a new look on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

You can check out her new look in the clip below:

Ad

Zelina Vega has yet to wrestle a singles match in 2025. Her only in-ring appearance this year was in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She was moved to the blue brand during the Transfer Window earlier this year.

Chelsea Green, on the other hand, defended the WWE Women's United States Championship against Michin in a Street Match last week and is set to compete against Sol Ruca in a title match on the upcoming episode of NXT.

Only time will tell if Green and Vega lock horns with each other for the WWE Women's United States Champion.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी