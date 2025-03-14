Zelina Vega debuts stunning new look on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega showed up on Friday night SmackDown, donning a new look. The show is currently underway at the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain.

Ad

The 34-year-old confronted Chelsea Green and the latter's stablemates backstage. While The Hot Mess was speaking to Cathy Kelley, Vega interrupted to express her desire to win the WWE Women's United States Championship. However, Piper Niven came forward and noted that the LWO member would have to go through her first.

Zelina Vega, appearing with a new color, accepted the challenge and proposed a singles match with Niven for the next week's episode of SmackDown. Vega added she would beat the Scotswoman and then defeat Green for the title.

Ad

Trending

The star was seen in a new hair colour with white on one half of her hair and burgundy on the other side. The burgundy side of her hair also had patterns and showcased a stunning new look. The star was also seen in new attire, although that was not her wrestling gear. Vega is known for changing up her looks frequently, with specific attention going to her hair. She was once again seen in a new look on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

You can check out her new look in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zelina Vega has yet to wrestle a singles match in 2025. Her only in-ring appearance this year was in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She was moved to the blue brand during the Transfer Window earlier this year.

Chelsea Green, on the other hand, defended the WWE Women's United States Championship against Michin in a Street Match last week and is set to compete against Sol Ruca in a title match on the upcoming episode of NXT.

Only time will tell if Green and Vega lock horns with each other for the WWE Women's United States Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback