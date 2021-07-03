Zelina Vega deletes controversial tweet after her WWE return

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Zelina Vega made her surprise return to WWE. She was also announced as a competitor in this year's women's Money in the Bank match.

Zelina Vega was released by WWE in November 2020 due to issues between the two sides about WWE's policy of restricting superstars from using third-party platforms like Twitch. There were a lot of discussions about wrestlers forming a union to have a stronger say against such forced rules.

Following her WWE release, Zelina Vega tweeted "I support unionization" which got a lot of reactions from the wrestling community. However, she has since deleted that tweet following her WWE return last night.

#ZelinaVega has deleted her 'I support unionization' tweet from last year after resigning with #WWE and appearing on #Smackdown. pic.twitter.com/GUwBvhYxNz — pwguru (@pwguru65) July 3, 2021

Backstage details about Zelina Vega's return to WWE

Zelina Vega returned to WWE on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown over seven months after her WWE release last year. Sonya Deville announced her return to compete in this year's women's Money in the Bank match. Zelina Vega also faced Liv Morgan on SmackDown this week and unfortunately lost her return match. PWInsider has revealed some interesting backstage details on how Zelina Vega's WWE return happened:

"We are told that even after Vega was released, there were segments of the company who felt she should have been retained and not released. We are told those segments of the company pushed for conversations between the two sides to continue. They eventually did and we are told that after a long period of back and forth conversations, WWE execs apologized to Vega and made her an offer to return. Eventually, she decided to go through that open door and signed back with the company. There are differing accounts as to when that happened. One source told me May. Another told me it was much sooner than that but all sides opted to keep it quiet so they could strategize a return. Why they waited until now, only WWE could answer but they also signed Eva Marie and had her sitting around for nine months. Vega was backstage last week but had not been at any TVs beyond that in recent months," PWInsider reported.

Zelina Vega's WWE return has received polarized reactions from fans. While some are excited about her coming back, others aren't happy with her returning to WWE after the issues last year. Her return has also sparked debate on whether her husband Aleister Black, who was released by WWE last month, could also be returning to WWE soon.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the return of Zelina Vega to WWE.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Jack Cunningham