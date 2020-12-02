Zelina Vega drops an interesting tease on Twitter

WWE released Zelina Vega a short while ago, and the WWE Universe wasn't thrilled one bit.

The release came around the time WWE was being slammed by fans for trying to force wrestlers to shut down their Twitch and other third-party handles. Vega has recently posted a tweet on her official handle, and it seems like she has something big in store for fans in the coming days.

Zelina seemed incredibly excited in her tweet, and mentioned a "call that she just had." Check out the tweet below:

Omgomgomgomgomg the call I just had omgomgomg 🙏🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) December 1, 2020

Zelina Vega received huge support following her WWE release

Zelina Vega's release came as a legit surprise to the WWE Universe. It was revealed a while ago that Vince McMahon was a big fan of Vega, which was a sign of good things to come to her in the future. Unfortunately, Vega's WWE stint came to an end before she could make it big in the company.

Zelina Vega was an emotional mess during the Twitch stream following her WWE release, and the outpouring of support from her fans was truly overwhelming for her. Here's hoping Zelina soon spills the beans on the call she's just had, and that it leads to something big for her in the near future.