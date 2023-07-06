Zelina Vega explains how her life and career changed after joining WWE Hall of Famer's popular group

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has shared that being part of the LWO has changed her life and career in a big way.

After being off TV for numerous months, the 32-year-old made her return to SmackDown last year and introduced Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) to the main roster. She replaced Elektra Lopez as the group's female member. They would go on to turn face and revive the Latino World Order with legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio.

During a recent interview with Wrestlesphere, Zelina Vega spoke about how being a member of the LWO has impacted her life and career.

“Joining the LWO has changed my life, my wrestling career and my life in general. It’s a whole new form of person for me because I never thought I’d be a good guy ever. It’s like I get to show a whole new side of me and getting to train under Rey Mysterio is something I never thought I’d get to do," said Vega.

Zelina Vega reflects on her emotional night in Puerto Rico

At the Backlash premium live event, the former Queen's Crown Tournament winner challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She was seen as the crowd favorite because of her Puerto Rican roots, and she got a big reaction from the crowd despite her loss.

Zelina Vega spoke about her connection with the fans in Puerto Rico and what it was like to represent the LWO on the island.

“It was an honor really, I didn’t know what to expect when I went to Puerto Rico, but to have my family there and people I’ve not seen in a while was like the cherry on top. With the fans it’s almost like they relate to me more, it’s a whole new vulnerable side to me, but it’s one I’m starting to embrace," she said.

Zelina Vega competed in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in London this past Saturday. The bout was won by IYO SKY, making her the new Ms. Money in the Bank.

