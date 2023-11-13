WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega recently took to social media to react on her husband, Malakai Black's look.

Zelina has recently been active on her Instagram stories and has posted pictures flaunting her looks for her fans from the WWE Universe. It was after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event that she took to social media where fans went bananas over her changed hair shade from blonde to darker matte black. Vega has always been a creative WWE Superstar when it comes to being a massive draw on social media for her off-beat looks.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega recently reacted to the leader of AEW's House of Black stable, Malakai Black's latest look. The couple have always used social media platforms to express each other's wholesome appreciation. Vega sent out 'heart-eyes' emojis for her husband's current look.

Check out a screengrab of Vega's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega opened up on her plans following her match against Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently opened up about her plans following her match with Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley.

While expressing her views in an episode of WWE's The Bump, Vega asserted that she doesn't become anxious on people's 'cries', but rather she 'danced' on it.

She further added that despite being knocked down by Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey, she was going to bounce back to be the champion that the WWE Universe deserves.

"I'm not one of those people who will shove cotton in my ears to block out the cries of people that I've hurt in the past. Actually quite the opposite, I dance to it like music, because that is the kind of thing that made Zelina Vega who she is today. The person that, no matter how many times she has gotten knocked down by a Rhea Ripley, or Bianca, or Becky, Ronda, or whoever else, I'm going to get back up. I am the champion that you deserve and I will be," Vega said. [1:18:50 - 1:19:18]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Zelina in the future.

