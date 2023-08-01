Zelina Vega pays tribute to 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud after he tragically passes away at 25

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega has penned a heartfelt tribute to Euphoria star Angus Cloud following his passing.

Angus Cloud portrayed Fezco on the hit HBO show Euphoria. The actor's father recently passed away, and he had a difficult time dealing with the loss. His family released a statement after his death urging others to take mental health seriously.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." [H/T: TMZ]

Zelina Vega took to Twitter to pay tribute to Angus Cloud following his passing. The SmackDown star wrote that the news was heartbreaking and hoped that Cloud was flying high with his father now.

"Heartbreaking.. RIP ANGUS CLOUD 🙏 Mental health is so important.. hold your loved ones close. This breaks my heart for him. Fly high with your Dad, Angus. Condolences to your family & friends," she tweeted.

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE



Mental health is so important.. hold your loved ones close. This breaks my heart for him.



Fly high with your Dad, Angus. Condolences to your family & friends. Heartbreaking.. RIP ANGUS CLOUDMental health is so important.. hold your loved ones close. This breaks my heart for him.Fly high with your Dad, Angus. Condolences to your family & friends. twitter.com/popbase/status…

Zelina Vega reacts to Hall of Famer's claim that WWE missed a moment at Backlash

Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently claimed that WWE missed a moment for Zelina Vega at Backlash.

Rhea Ripley defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Vega at the premium live event in Puerto Rico. The 32-year-old WWE star gave it everything she had, but Rhea Ripley was too much to overcome.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray claimed that Zelina Vega should have won the title and taken it to her father's grave. Vega's father tragically died during the terrorist attacks in New York on September 11, 2001. She responded to Bully Ray's comments and thanked him for the suggestion, vowing to do it exactly as he suggested.

"This would have been the cherry on top but know this, I truly believe that I WILL do exactly this.. I truly, truly believe that I will because then it’s full circle. My promise fulfilled. It will happen… exactly as you beautifully articulated it. Thank you @bullyray5150," tweeted Vega.

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE This would have been the cherry on top but know this, I truly believe that I WILL do exactly this.. I truly, truly believe that I will because then it’s full circle. My promise fulfilled. It will happen… exactly as you beautifully articulated it. Thank you @bullyray5150 twitter.com/BustedOpenRadi…

Zelina Vega's popularity continues to rise after she joined the LWO faction on WWE SmackDown. Only time will tell if the inaugural Queen's Crown winner will get another opportunity at a singles title down the line.

Do you think Vega should have won the title at WWE Backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.