Zelina Vega pens heartwarming tribute to Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a heartwarming tribute to late professional wrestler Bray Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds would have turned 38 this Friday.

The former WWE Champion was among the most beloved stars in the business. Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died of a heart attack on August 24, 2023. He had been away from the squared circle due to an illness.

May 23, 2020, marked the death anniversary of Japanese professional wrestler Hana Kimura. She died by suicide at just 22.

Earlier today, Zelina Vega took to her Instagram account to pen down an emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt and Hana Kimura. She also congratulated Kimura's friend and WWE Superstar Giulia on winning her debut match on Friday Night SmackDown.

"Now that I’ve had a second to fully type this out, I wanted to make it a point to celebrate the lives of these two: Bray and Hana. Two of our own, gone too soon but left the biggest impacts on us. It was really nice to celebrate them in the locker room on Friday. Trin and I reminisced on how much we loved Bray and what an amazing person he was personally and professionally.. he looked out for us and tried to elevate everyone around him.. all while keeping that smile that beams from JoJo and their beautiful babies. I was honored to have gotten to meet Hana when I was in Stardom in 2016 and now to be in the ring with Giulia Friday, as it was also to remember Hana Kimura.. and what a day to celebrate her.. getting that win on your debut! Congrats! Thank you Bray and Hana. Your legacy lives forever. We miss you." she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Giulia wrestled her first match on the blue brand this Friday. The former NXT Women's Champion locked horns with Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat match for a spot in the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Japanese star pinned Vega to punch her ticket to the premium live event emanating from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7.

Zelina Vega scores an impressive win at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green to become the WWE Women's United States Champion last month on Friday Night SmackDown. It was the former LWO member's first singles title win.

The 34-year-old put the title on the line against Chelsea Green on the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Vega managed to retain the gold despite repeated interferences from Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.

Zelina Vega has been feuding with The Green Regime for quite a while now. It remains to be seen if the WWE Women's United States Champion will move forward to a different rival after her win at Saturday Night's Main Event.

