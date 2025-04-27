Zelina Vega pitches tie-breaker title defense against top WWE star 9 years after last match

Zelina Vega is the new WWE Women's United States Champion after finally dethroning Chelsea Green on SmackDown. The NYC native is ready to take on all challengers, and she's making that known. Vega is now trying to resume a big rivalry she had several years ago on the indie scene.
Vega was a regular in Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore promotion a decade ago, billed by her real name, Thea Trinidad. She defeated Michin, aka Mia Yim at the HOH XI pay-per-view from New York City in November 2011. However, Michin, then billed as Jade, got the win back five months later at HOH XIII in Philadelphia. The two had a history in TNA as well, and later linked up in World Wrestling Entertainment.
Taking to X/Twitter, WWE polled fans on Vega's first challenger this weekend, and Michin responded with the purple horns emoji, indicating she wanted a title shot. The champ replied and offered to run it back, House of Hardcore style. She also tagged former HOH owner Tommy Dreamer.
"Run it back? HOH style 😜 @THETOMMYDREAMER," Zelina Vega wrote.
Michin and Vega have never faced off in the Stamford-based company, but they have teamed up several times. Their only televised tag team match together came during SmackDown on December 15, 2023, where they lost to The Kabuki Warriors.
Triple H congratulates Zelina Vega on WWE championship win
The wrestling world is celebrating Zelina Vega's first-ever World Wrestling Entertainment singles championship win.
Triple H took to X/Twitter after SmackDown and praised the new Women's United States Champion.
"Perseverance and hard work will always rise to the top... Congratulations Zelina Vega on your first-ever WWE singles championship," Triple H wrote.
Vega previously held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Carmella for 131 days, and only time will tell how her debut singles title run in World Wrestling Entertainment will come along.