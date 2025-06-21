Zelina Vega potentially reacts to her SmackDown appearance getting cut; deletes it soon after

Zelina Vega seemingly took to social media to react to her SmackDown appearance getting cut by WWE. She immediately deleted the post after sending it.

The 34-year-old star was supposed to be involved in an in-ring segment with Giulia on the latest episode of the blue brand. She revealed in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis last week that she would call out The Beautiful Madness and meet her face-to-face in the ring on the June 20 show.

However, it was suddenly announced on SmackDown that the two stars will face each other next week for the Women's United States Championship, even though neither of them was featured on SmackDown this week.

After WWE made the announcement, Zelina Vega took to X to simply tweet a thumbs-up emoji. It's unlikely that she was happy about her segment being cut from the show.

You can check out a screenshot of the deleted tweet below:

A screenshot of Zelina Vega's deleted tweet on X [Credit: Vega on X]

This was the second week in a row that Giulia was not on TV, and their title match was announced with barely any build. It will take place on the Night of Champions go-home episode of SmackDown and not the premium live event itself.

It'll be interesting to see who leaves Saudi Arabia as the Women's US Champion.

