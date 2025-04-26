Zelina Vega reacts after Aleister Black returns to WWE; comments on her Women's United States Title win on SmackDown

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown was quite memorable for Zelina Vega. She won the Women's United States Championship, and her husband, Aleister Black, also returned to the company.

Vega dethroned Chelsea Green to become only the second-ever woman to hold the Women's United States Championship. Meanwhile, Black returned to WWE for the first time since 2021. He interrupted The Miz and hit him with The Black Mass, making a huge statement on his first night back in the Stamford-based company.

On Instagram, Vega shared photos of her posing with Triple H while holding the Women's United States Championship. She also shared a backstage photo of her and Black as the couple shared a wholesome moment.

"What is life right now 🥲#ANDNEW," wrote Vega.

Check out Zelina Vega's Instagram post here.

Zelina Vega's victory marked her first singles championship win in WWE. Her only other championship accomplishment was winning the Women's Tag Team Championships with Carmella. She is also a former one-time Queen of the Ring winner.

Meanwhile, her husband, Black, was signed to AEW and part of the House of Black faction. He was under contract with Tony Khan's promotion for four years before WWE finally started airing vignettes regarding the 39-year-old's return, which eventually happened on this week's SmackDown.

