Zelina Vega responds after Corey Graves hints she's trying to keep herself relevant

Corey Graves' jibe during the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event didn't sit well with Zelina Vega. She has now responded to the WWE announcer in her latest tweet.

Before the Queen of the Ring tournament final between Lyra Valkyria and Nia Jax, Vega took to X/Twitter and reminded fans that she will always be the first Queen of the Ring. She also sent a heartfelt message to Valkyria and Nia Jax.

Michael Cole acknowledged the tweet during Jax's entrance at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE. Corey Graves chimed in and took a massive shot at Zelina Vega, claiming that she was trying to keep herself in the conversation. The LWO member was angry over his comments and had the following to say in her response on social media:

"lol being proud of an accomplishment, upset that an injury kept me from the tournament and being excited to see the new Queen is “trying to stay in it” ..I mean I guess you would know about trying to stay relevant huh Corey 🤷🏽‍♀️"

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega's tweet received massive support from her ardent fans, and many of them bashed Corey Graves for targeting her during the event. Graves hasn't responded to Vega's tweet yet.

At Crown Jewel 2021, Vega met Doudrop in the finals of the Queen's Crown tournament. She had reached the finals by picking up wins over Toni Storm and Carmella. She scored a huge win over Doudrop in just under six minutes to become the first-ever Queen of the Ring.

