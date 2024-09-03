Zelina Vega responds to fan sign that made her emotional on WWE RAW

Zelina Vega got emotional before her match against Shayna Baszler on RAW as there was a fan sign that paid tribute to her late father, who she lost on 9/11. She took to Twitter to respond.

This week on RAW, Vega made her way out, ready to take the next step. When walking to the ring, she noticed a fan sign that said, "Michael Trinidad has the best seat in the house. Never Forget" with the date "9.11.2001." In case you didn't know, Zelina lost her father in the tragic 9/11 incident.

Zelina Vega seemed to recognize the fan with that sign and thanked the account for reminding her that her father was always with her in the front row.

Trending

"Still shaking. Thank you @HobbyistSports for reminding me that he is always in the front row. 🥲🙏🏽 Love you, Dad," she wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

When you click the tagged account, you will see that it's a Zelina fan page. The fan tweeted back, saying, "I love this woman sm [so much] you have no idea. I'm forever grateful I'm so overwhelmed and humbled. We will never stop fighting for our queen until she gets her title".

It was a wholesome moment. Unfortunately for Zelina Vega, she would end up losing to Shayna Baszler due to the interference of the Pure Fusion Collective. Even Lyra Valkyria's return wasn't enough to save her from the assault.

Expand Tweet

Zelina and Lyra will be targeting PFC on RAW in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback