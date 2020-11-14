Zelina Vega reveals how close she came to quitting wrestling before signing with WWE

The news broke yesterday that Zelina Vega had been released by the WWE. Her release was announced by WWE soon after she posted a Tweet in support of unionization. According to reports, Vega was aware of her impending release at the time she sent out the Tweet regarding unionization. Gabrielle Carteris, the President of SAG-AFTRA - Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists - also reached out to Zelina Vega after her release.

Hey @Zelina_VegaWWE Thanks for standing strong for labor solidarity. I support you. Please email me PresidentCarteris@sagaftra.org https://t.co/tYEiiFhB9S — Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) November 14, 2020

Andrew Yang also sent out a Tweet following Zelina Vega's release.

Zelina Vega on almost quitting pro wrestling before WWE signed her

Shortly before her release from WWE, Zelina Vega was a guest on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory. During the interview, Vega opened up about how hard she worked to make it to WWE and almost quitting pro wrestling shortly before she was finally signed by WWE:

It’s hard in the moment. And I was 18, 19 for my first tryout, and I’m like ‘Why?’ thinking the world is over. I got turned down almost every year — except for, I wasn’t doing it for 2011, 2012. But every year after that. So 2010, and every year after that I would come in for a tryout. Got turned down every single time. And then I was like, ‘Okay.’ Around 2017, I was like, ‘I’m done. I’m over it.’ And they had me as a Rosebud for like, six months. And I was driving from New York to, like, Carolina, Virginia, everywhere. I even flew myself in, because I was like, ‘I want them to see how much this means to me.’

And it’s funny, ’cause I feel like a lot of people who are just coming up now? They have no idea what that process is. They have no idea what you know, really paying your dues to get to that point means. And sacrificing, when you don’t have money, when you don’t have anything … but I did what I had to do. Because I knew like, something in me just knew, that this is what I was meant to do. H/T: 411Mania

I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R4fI9r64Vm — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 14, 2020

Following her release from WWE, Zelina Vega now has 90-day non-compete clause after which she will be allowed to sign with other promotions.

