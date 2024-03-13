Zelina Vega reveals drastic new look [PHOTO] 

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has revealed a new look on her official Threads account.

Vega has been a mainstay on WWE SmackDown for a while, along with the Latino World Order on the blue brand.

Fans are aware of Zelina Vega's immaculate cosplays and makeovers. She has come up with a new look on her official Threads handle.

Check it out below:

Zelina Vega on the crowd reception she received at Backlash in Puerto Rico

Vega battled Rhea Ripley in a SmackDown Women's title match at Backlash 2023 last year. She didn't win the match, but the crowd went crazy for her during her entrance, making it impossible to control her tears.

Later, Vega shared a heartfelt post reacting to the crowd reception. Here's an excerpt from the same:

"I wish I could hug every. single. one of you in the audience and everyone sending their love from home. You have NO IDEA how much this meant to me. This weekend.. my life changed forever. I’m so honored.. so grateful and feel incredibly blessed to have had the support I had last night.. from the fans, my beautiful family, my hero’s, to my coworkers.. to finally hearing HHH say 'I’m so proud of you.' …and he was talking to me this time I’m crying even typing this. To represent my people IN Puerto Rico.. man, I’ll never ever forget this.. neither will my family.. and I promise, you’ll get all of me EVERY TIME. This is not over, this is just the beginning.. someday I will become @wwe Women’s Champion."

In her post, Zelina Vega promised the fans that she would become a Women's Champion someday. She is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and the winner of the 2021 WWE Queen's Crown Tournament.

Drop your reactions to Vega's new look!

