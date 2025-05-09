Zelina Vega reveals new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE is set to present the Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown in less than an hour. Zelina Vega is two weeks into her Women's United States Championship win, which came the same night her husband Aleister Black returned to the promotion. Vega is known to often change her looks, and she revealed her latest look today while greeting fans.

La Muñeca made WWE history on April 25 by finally dethroning Chelsea Green to capture the Women's United States Championship. Vega has continued battling The Green Regime on SmackDown, defeating Piper Niven last week after shutting down Chelsea's interference, leaving the heels flustered. Niven was to earn a title shot with a win last week, so Vega's first title defense should be clear after tonight.

Vega visited ZV Army members outside of the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio earlier today, revealing her new pink and white look. She shared the parking lot photo with fans on X/Twitter.

"I love you ZV ARMY 😭🩷✨@JerzLajet," Zelina Vega wrote.

Vega's husband will be in action on tonight's live SmackDown episode as WWE confirmed Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes. Tonight's episode will also feature an appearance by John Cena, Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax in a number-one contender's match, and LA Knight and Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

