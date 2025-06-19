Zelina Vega reveals how she reacted to seeing Aleister Black back in WWE

Zelina Vega disclosed how she felt seeing her husband, Aleister Black, back in WWE. The latter made a surprise return to the company on the April 25 episode of SmackDown.

They have been married since 2018, and started dating when they were part of the black and gold era of NXT. The former NXT Champion left the Stamford-based company in mid-2021 after he was released from his contract. He went on to sign with AEW under the ring name Malakai Black and was part of a faction called House of Black.

During a recent interview with USA TODAY Sports, Zelina Vega reflected on Aleister Black's return on SmackDown. It took place after she had won the Women's United States Championship.

“I was kind of just wowed by the fact that I was even seeing him at work again. I looked like a little school girl. I was smiling all day long,” Vega said.

She mentioned that she and Black waited a long time to work together again, and after several years, it finally became a reality.

“You have dreams like that,” Vega said. “But this time, I didn't actually wake up.”

Zelina Vega became the second-ever Women's United States Champion

The former LWO member waited a very long time to win singles gold in WWE. She became the inaugural Queen of the Ring and even held the Women's Tag Team Championship, but her dreams of winning a singles title took a while to come to fruition.

Zelina Vega reflected on dethroning Chelsea Green for the title:

“It's as much a shock to you guys as it was to me. I just realized that as I looked at (the title), I was like, ‘Oh (expletive), this is real.’ That's when I grabbed my face. That's when I realized it was real.”

Zelina is currently feuding with Giulia. The two stars will meet face-to-face on SmackDown this week.

