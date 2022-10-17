Zelina Vega reveals the secret to her success

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega recently took to Twitter to reveal the secret to her success.

Vega has been in the spotlight for the past two weeks. She returned after being on the shelf for six months due to injury and brought with her one of the most exciting factions in NXT history, Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro). She replaced Elektra Lopez as the only female in the group.

Zelina, who has spent much of her WWE career as a manager for male superstars like Andrade, is considered by many to be one of the best in that position in the modern era. That, coupled with her skills within the squared circle, makes her a unique prospect in the wrestling world.

The first-ever Queen's Crown winner recently distinguished herself from others around her and revealed the secret to her success on Twitter.

"One thing I’ve always stood by: Unlike some of these other girls.. I don’t thrive off my men’s success.. I CREATE IT. #LDF is GOLD and I will bring us just that"

Zelina Vega has carved out a wrestling career of her own. Apart from being a former Women's Tag Team Champion, as mentioned above, she was also the first winner of the Queen's Crown Tournament.

Reported reason for Zelina Vega joining Legado Del Fantasma

A new report has revealed the reason why Zelina Vega joined up with Legado Del Fantasma when the group made the jump to the main roster.

In NXT, LDF was mostly as it is right now, with one significant difference: Elektra Lopez was part of the faction instead of Vega. That obviously changed when the stable made its way to SmackDown.

In their last appearance on the developmental brand, Santos Escobar picked up his crew (Jaoquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra Lopez) in a black SUV, which was looked upon as a main roster call-up back then.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE had originally planned to bring Lopez to the main roster. She was even flown to Worcester, where the group made their debut on SmackDown.

The idea of pitting LDF against Hit Row changed the plans. The company believed that Zelina Vega would have better matches with B-Fab, thus her inclusion in the group.

With Zelina Vega now acting as a member/manager to the group, Legado Del Fantasma has the potential to be one of the most dominant stables in WWE's recent history.

