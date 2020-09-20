Zelina Vega reveals how Sting got her a Title shot

Zelina Vega looks to make a mark in the WWE by targeting Asuka next. Vega is yet to win a Championship in WWE but had won the Knockout Tag Team Titles back when she was with IMPACT Wrestling. Zelina Vega spoke about how Sting influenced her career back at IMPACT Wrestling.

Zelina Vega on Sting influencing her career

Zelina Vega was on Table Talk w/DVon. During the show, she spoke about her time at IMPACT Wrestling, her plans for teaming up with another WWE female Superstar, and her interactions with Legends such as Kurt Angle, Sting, and many more.

Zelina Vega spoke about a backstage interaction with Sting that led to her getting a Title shot at IMPACT Wrestling. At IMPACT Wrestling, Zelina Vega held the Knockouts Tag Team Championship along with Sarita.

"So, that whole story of knowing each other for a while, it wasn't a lie, and it was good for what it was. And maybe they just thought, 'Oh, we're not going to take a chance on her,' which is weird because of people like you [DVon]. I remember you were constantly always going to bat for me, Kurt Angle was always going to back for me, Sting was always going to bat for me."I remember the day [Sting] had passed by Dixie and said, 'We should put a title on that one.' And not even joking, the next day, Terry Taylor comes up to me and he goes, 'Hey kid, we're giving you the tag titles. You're winning it tonight and you're getting the pin.' So, I mean, again, it was a great experience. It was something I needed to grow as a performer because I got to meet all the people I get to work now – AJ [Styles], Jeff Hardy. I needed it at the time. But now, I feel like I'm the butterfly I'm supposed to be. All of that was my cocoon stage, but now, I'm the butterfly I'm supposed to be." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

It looks like Zelina Vega may challenge Asuka to a match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at Clash Of Champions.