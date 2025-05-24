  • home icon
  • Zelina Vega's interference leads to two stars losing their match on WWE SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 24, 2025 02:53 GMT
Zelina Vega is the Women's US Champion (Image via her Instagram)

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, B-Fab and Michin took on Piper Niven and Alba Fyre in a tag team match, and Zelina Vega made an unexpected appearance during the bout. She helped the babyfaces get the victory.

After her Money in the Bank qualifying match, which she lost, the Women's United States Champion was confronted by Secret Hervice backstage. Zelina Vega attacked Chelsea Green but was outnumbered by Alba and Piper. Michin and B-Fab joined the brawl. Nick Aldis then announced the tag team match.

During the bout, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven double-teamed on B-Fab. Fyre hit the babyface with a running knee in the corner and Niven dropped her with a side slam, which got a two-count. B-Fab delivered a knee to Piper's face and a double tag was made.

Michin hit Alba Fyre with a few clotheslines and a dropkick. She took down the Secret Hervice member with a hurricanrana and Chelsea Green tried to cause a distraction. Zelina Vega came out and attacked The Hot Mess. B-Fab took down Piper Niven with a clothesline off the apron on the outside.

Michin nailed Alba Fyre with Eat Defeat and B-Fab nailed the former NXT UK Women's Champion with the Fabu-loss neckbreaker for the three-count.

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
