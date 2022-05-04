"You killed this" - WWE Legend on Queen Zelina paying tribute to The Rock

The Hurricane reacted to Queen Zelina's recreation of The Rock's famous backstage segment.

Gregory Helms (a.k.a The Hurricane) had a memorable run in WWE, and he is loved by his fans and his peers. Helms is known for his sense of humor, and he got to showcase it when he worked with The Rock in 2003. Helms and The Great One were involved in a series of backstage segments and a match that made the WWE Universe chuckle.

Vega recreated the iconic segment between Johnson and Helms as a tribute to The People's Champion on his 50th birthday.

The WWE Legend responded to the witty recreation of the segment:

"You killed this!! 🤣🤣👍🏻👍🏻 #Whassupwitdat," tweeted Helms.

After working elsewhere for a few years, Helms made his way back to WWE. He made two special appearances at Royal Rumble as The Hurricane before he signed a WWE Legends deal and started working for the company.

Queen Zelina responds to the former Cruiserweight Champion

A few months after WWE released Vega, she returned to the company last year and went on to win the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament at Crown Jewel. After her victory, she began working with Carmella, and they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The 31-year-old RAW superstar recreated the iconic segment between the former 10-time World Champion and 3-time Cruiserweight Champion with Helms' help. After receiving several compliments for the segment, Queen Zelina took to Twitter to respond to the WWE Legend.

😂 as did you, you legend !

Check out the tweet below:

Many WWE superstars and members of the WWE Universe have followed The Rock's journey in and out of WWE. Helms and Queen Zelina thoroughly enjoyed recreating The Brahma Bull's iconic segment and sent their best wishes to him on his 50th birthday.

Do you think The Rock will return to WWE? Leave us your thoughts below in the comment section!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Colin Tessier