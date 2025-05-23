Zelina Vega says Triple H thought she was dating another WWE star before Aleister Black

Zelina Vega has been married to fellow WWE star Aleister Black since 2018. In a recent interview, the Women's United States Champion recalled how Triple H mistakenly thought she was in a relationship with Andrade.

In 2017, Vega became Andrade's manager in NXT when Triple H was the brand's creative figurehead. Although their on-screen characters had good chemistry, the former allies never dated in real life.

On SHAK Wrestling, Vega reminisced about Triple H finding out about her marriage to Black. The 34-year-old also revealed that many people assumed she was in a relationship with Andrade.

"I mean, to be fair, they kind of have [wrestling storylines led to real-life relationships], if you look at like Rusev and Lana, so I think it's like the natural progression," Vega said. "Plus, I mean, a lot of people just thought that we were like that, and I think we just had this chemistry that just worked, but behind the scenes he was like a brother to me." [1:22 – 1:40]

Vega managed Andrade between 2017 and 2020. The highlight of their NXT run came when Andrade won the NXT Championship from Drew McIntyre at the first TakeOver: WarGames event. They also competed alongside each other in several main roster tag team matches.

How Zelina Vega reacted to Triple H's remark in WWE NXT

In the early 2000s, Triple H began dating Stephanie McMahon after initially working together as an on-screen couple. They got married in 2003 and have three daughters.

Zelina Vega found it amusing that WWE's Chief Content Officer thought her storyline pairing with Andrade had also led to an off-screen relationship:

"It was even funnier because I'm like, 'Wow, even you thought that? That's funny. And you know us personally personally. But, yeah, that's cool.' It just kinda shows how much me and Aleister kinda kept everything under the radar. Everything I guess as down-low as possible." [1:42 – 1:58]

Aleister Black returned to WWE on the April 25 episode of SmackDown after a four-year absence. On the same night, Vega defeated Chelsea Green to win the Women's United States Championship.

