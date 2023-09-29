Zelina Vega sends out deeply personal message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega dropped some bars on social media, cementing her status as the queen of the Latino World Order. It was a deeply personal message to her fans ahead of WWE SmackDown at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Friday.

The 32-year-old WWE superstar is waiting for another opportunity to fight for the gold. She lost to Rhea Ripley earlier this year in Puerto Rico at Backlash. She also lost to Iyo Shirai a month ago on SmackDown.

In a recent post on Instagram, Vega shared several photos and videos of her current journey in WWE. It included some of her best moments this year, including wrestling in Puerto Rico, participating in Money in the Bank, and her entrance at the Royal Rumble.

"Girls tell they team, "Make 'em like ZV.' Had to start blocking on IG so they can't stalk me. All they do is copy looks, steal music bits too. Want to see what b*tches do when they can't play me for the fool."

Zelina Vega has not wrestled a match on SmackDown since losing to Iyo Sky last month. However, Vega has been teaming up with Michin in a couple of dark matches against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. She also teamed up with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde at live events.

Zelina Vega confident about winning singles title in WWE

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Zelina Vega discussed several aspects of her career, including her desire to win a women's championship. Vega's losses don't deter her, and she will use them as motivation for her next title match.

"The person that no matter how many times she's gotten knocked down, by a Rhea Ripley or a Bianca (Belair) or a Becky (Lynch) or anybody else, a Ronda (Rousey), whoever else, I'm gonna get back up ... I'm the champion that you deserve, and I will be." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

With the women's championship scene currently stacked, it seems like WWE is trying to give Vega a run in the tag team division with Michin. Nevertheless, it will always be great to see talent being given the opportunity to shine.

What do you think is next for Zelina Vega on SmackDown? Share your answers in the comments section below.

