Zelina Vega sends emotionally charged message ahead of upcoming SmackDown appearance

Zelina Vega just sent an inspiring message to the fans ahead of her upcoming appearance on SmackDown.

Ever since her NXT debut, Zelina Vega has been considered one of the top female stars in the company. She initially started her career as Andrade Cien Almas's manager before moving to the main roster, where she won the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Vega's successful run on the main roster continued as she was paired with Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma. When Rey Mysterio joined them, the group rebranded as the Latino World Order (LWO). This resulted in Vega receiving a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship earlier this year.

Given all the success she has experienced, Vega recently took to social media to show how much she loves being a WWE Superstar.

"I love that I can be a @WWE Superstar and WWE can still make you feel a child like giddiness like no other. Can’t wait to attack Smackdown this Friday," she wrote.

Zelina Vega was betrayed by Santos Escobar on SmackDown

Latino World Order was one of the most popular factions in WWE until their recent split. It all started when Carlito blamed Santos Escobar for Rey Mysterio's loss to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

When Rey stood up for Carlito and tried to reason with Escobar, the former NXT star brutally attacked his mentor and injured him. Zelina confronted him a week later and slapped him after he indicated he wanted nothing to do with her.

When his Legado Del Fantasma stablemates tried to reason with Escobar, he attacked them as well. This marked the official end of Legado del Fantasma and the LWO as well.

It will be interesting to hear what Vega has to say this week on SmackDown following Santos' betrayal.