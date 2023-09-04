Zelina Vega sends heartfelt message to fellow WWE royalty 

Zelina Vega was crowned the first-ever Queen of WWE at Crown Jewel back in October 2021. Xavier Woods was also crowned King of the Ring at the same event.

Although WWE has seemingly forgotten that there is still royalty in the company, Vega made it clear that she remembered when she sent the following message to Woods for his birthday.

"Happy Birthday, King," wrote Vega.

Along with the tweet, Vega also shared several photos that show that she and Woods are close friends outside of the ring and have clearly bonded over their love for video games.

The New Day member turned 37 today, and Zelina Vega responded to World Wrestling Entertainment's post wishing him a happy birthday.

Zelina Vega is currently an integral part of the LWO on WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega has impressed fans with her work both inside and outside the ring. She is currently the only female member of the LWO faction. The iconic group was reformed by Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio ahead of WrestleMania 39.

LWO has gone from strength to strength and currently has the United States Championship in its grasp. Vega has been a vital part of the group's reunion and was even booked in a women's championship feud earlier this year when WWE traveled to Puerto Rico.

At Backlash 2023, Vega took on Rhea Ripley and pushed The Eradicator to her limit as part of their title match. However, she could not make her dreams come true and leave Puerto Rico as the women's champion. That being said, the bout itself has boosted Vega's confidence, and she has since been pushed into more high-profile matches on SmackDown.

Do you think Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley will cross paths again in the future? Share your thoughts and predictions for the rest of 2023 in the comments section below.

