Zelina Vega sends a heartfelt message to husband and AEW star Malakai Black

WWE star Zelina Vega recently sent out a heartfelt message to her husband and AEW star Malakai Black.

Vega was last seen at the Royal Rumble premium live event earlier this year, where she entered the ring at #21 and eliminated Xia Li. Unfortunately, Vega was eventually eliminated by SmackDown star Lacey Evans.

Taking to social media, Zelina sent out a message of 'love' to her husband.

She wrote:

"Two photos that I didn’t know existed until a couple days ago.. loved this man from day one.. 2017- forever."

Check out Zelina Vega's tweet below:

Zelina Vega spoke about how getting injured worked out for her

WWE star Zelina Vega spoke about how getting injured worked out for her.

Speaking during an interview with Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Vega mentioned how much she liked being called by the name, 'Zelina.'

"I’m used to hearing ‘Thea’ but as of more recently because I had a surgery in May. So from May to October, I was gone from recovery so I hadn’t heard ‘Zelina’ in a while and now I’m hearing it again. I’m like, 'okay.'"

She further detailed how severely she was injured during the match as she added that her opponent hit her with the Northern Lights and the latter's shoulder directly hit her chest, causing an injury.

"Yeah [I was injured in the ring] But, one of my best friends and I were in a match and she had given me this move called a Northern Lights Suplex where basically, she kind of flips me over her backwards and her shoulder went into my chest and I ruptured an implant.

But, me of course looking on the bright side, I was like, well, they are ten years old anyway and I kind of wanted them bigger anyway so, it ended up working out." [H/T- Post Wrestling]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Vega going forward.

