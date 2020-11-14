Zelina Vega was released from WWE last evening in a move that came as a shock to the WWE Universe. The release came shortly after Vega put out a pro-unionization Tweet. According to reports, Vega already knew that her release was coming at the time of the Tweet.

I support unionization. — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

Zelina Vega thanked The Rock, Tommy Dreamer and others after her WWE release

Zelina Vega opened up about her sudden release from WWE during her Twitch stream. Vega thanks a number of people including The Rock, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Tommy Dreamer:

I don't know where to start. I know a lot of the WWE Universe is here with me tonight and I'm incredibly grateful. I wouldn't have enjoyed my success without you, the WWE, and mostly importantly people who believed in me from the start, like Tommy Dreamer, The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon.

Zelina Vega had special thanks for The Rock and Tommy Dreamer for beliving in her and fighting for her when no one else did:

Tommy and Dwayne [Johnson] believed in me when nobody else in the world did. They fought for me when nobody else would. I had gotten so many no's in my life up until that point.

I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R4fI9r64Vm — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 14, 2020

Despite the disappointment of being released from WWE, Vega went on to thank WWE for helping make her dream come true, a dream she'd had since she was four. Vega was also thankful for everyone she'd met during her time in WWE including her husband Aleister Black:

All I ever wanted since I was a four-year-old girl was to be a WWE superstar. And not just for me but my dad too. So, I'm grateful to WWE and NXT for making this dream a reality. I'm not mad at anyone, I'm only thankful. If not for NXT, I would have never met my husband and some incredible people along the way. I'm not retiring from wrestling. Right now, I'm sad and heartbroken, and don't know what the future holds. But I know I will be here [on Twitch] with you guys, and I'm truly grateful for that too. H/T: WrestlingINC

Zelina Vega now has a three-month non-compete clause after which she will be allowed to sign with another promotion.

You can check out Zelina Vega's Twitch channel HERE.