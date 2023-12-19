Zelina Vega sends message to doubters ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has recently sent a message to her doubters ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The 32-year-old LWO member is currently feuding against Damage CTRL. Zelina Vega and Michin recently launched an attack on the members of the heel faction on the December 8 episode of SmackDown while they were approaching the ringside area to support Asuka in her match against Charlotte Flair. It was the same match in which The Queen injured her knee.

On the latest edition of WWE's Friday night show, Michin and Vega took on The Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match. The entertaining bout saw the former Women's Tag Team Champions score the win after interference from Bayley and Dakota Kai.

Vega reshared a post from a user on her Instagram story. The post featured multiple photographs of the WWE Superstar from the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony. The user praised Zelina's outfit and pointed out that this look isn't talked about enough.

"These b***hes mad I did it better and first," he wrote.

Here is a screengrab of the Zelina Vega's Instagram story:

A screengrab of Zelina Vega's Instagram story.

Zelina Vega talks about potential Royal Rumble win and her journey in WWE

While speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, Vega asked about winning the Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion stated that it would be a massive thing for her.

She further reflected on her journey in the Stamford-based company. Vega stated how she has come a long way from being a manager. The former IMPACT star believes that since she has always been a natural heel, being a babyface has not been easy, but at the same time, it is allowing people to find out who she is:

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me because, and I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Vega said.

