Zelina Vega sends one-word message after major new faction debuts on WWE SmackDown alongside Santos Escobar

In the semifinals of the tournament to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship, Santos Escobar encountered a formidable challenge in the form of the All mighty Bobby Lashley standing opposite him.

Lashley appeared to have the match in his control and was poised for victory when a pair of masked individuals appeared at ringside, assaulting the Street Profits. This diversion provided an opportunity for Escobar, who capitalized on the situation by rolling up Lashley for the win, securing his path into the tournament finals.

Following the unmasking, it was revealed that the assailants were fellow Mexicans, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. Zelina Vega responded to their alliance with former LWO member Escobar, expressing her frustration and even used a slang, implying they were foolish or contemptible.

"Pende*os," Vega wrote.

This was Garza and Carrillo's first appearance on the main roster in over six months. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the newly-formed group moving forward.

