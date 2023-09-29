Zelina Vega shares bold new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega has been pushed as one of the spotlighted women on WWE SmackDown over the past few months, as the only female member of the LWO.

Vega has changed her hair several times in recent months and it appears that she will be set to debut another new look this week on SmackDown if her Instagram stories are anything to go by.

The 32-year-old star shared the following image on Instagram, which shows her new green hair. Vega has recently been seen with blonde hair but black at the front, it appears that she has now decided to change that up by including the color green.

Zelina Vega has green hair now

Vega is a fan of changing up her look as noted she has done this several times and this could have been in order to match new gear which she may use this week on SmackDown.

Zelina Vega came up short against Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship earlier this year

Vega is one of WWE's most popular stars and has been pushed to the top of the Women's Division this year, even being handed a shot at Rhea Ripley when WWE traveled to Puerto Rico for Backlash earlier this year.

Whilst Vega came up short in the match, she has noted several times that it was the highlight of her career and she put up quite the fight against Ripley before she joined her list of victims.

Vega will surely be handed another shot in the future if she continues to improve as a member of the LWO and push forward in the SmackDown Women's Division.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega's new look? Do you like her new green hair? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

