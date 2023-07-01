Zelina Vega shares heartwarming message for WWE legend after sharing the ring with him ahead of WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega shared a heartwarming message for WWE legend Rey Mysterio after she shared the ring with him ahead of WWE SmackDown.

Vega and Santos Escobar managed to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, which is set to take place on July 1, 2023, from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Ahead of Money in the Bank, SmackDown also emanated from the O2 arena in London. Zelin Vega, along with her LWO teammates, competed in a dark match against The OC before the start of the show. LWO was able to emerge victorious.

Following the win, Vega took to Twitter to share a heartwarming message on what it feels like to share the ring with a legend like Rey Mysterio.

"It’ll never not be heartwarming to be out there with Rey. Thank you for the love London World Order ! #LWO loves you! Now… one sleep til [sic] #MITB…"

Check out the tweet below:

This win will do a world of good for Zelina Vega's confidence heading into one of the most important matches of her career at Money in the Bank. It remains to be seen whether she will emerge victorious at the event.

Do you think Zelina Vega will win the MITB briefcase? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes