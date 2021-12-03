Zelina Vega shares success hack for all WWE superstars

Zelina Vega, who won the inaugural Queen's Crown Match, suggested WWE Superstars be as flexible as possible if they want their names to be written in golden letters.

Zelina Vega's WWE career has taken off since winning the inaugural Queen's Crown Match and the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Carmella.

In an exclusive interview with Metro, Vega disclosed her formula for being at the top. Queen Zelina said hard work is the only thing that counts, and top WWE officials value it more than anything. She added that WWE Superstars need to be open to everything that comes their way, ready to grab opportunities with both hands:

"As long as you’re putting in the hardest work that you can and making sure people around you know that, there’s no way good things won’t come, and they don’t recognise that. The office, they’re very good at seeing who’s working the hardest, putting in the hours and making sure they’re improving in the right, and up for anything! You have to be really flexible, and really just up for whatever – you never know what’s gonna happen."

Zelina Vega dedicated her first win to her family and other aspiring girls like her

Zelina Vega dedicated her tag team victory over Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H to her family and girls aspiring to achieve something in life.

Vega's win, along with her tag team partner Carmella, was the second feather in her cap after the Queen's Crown Tournament win in Saudi Arabia.

The win was all the more special as it came at the Barclays Center in New York. Vega, who hails from New York, dreamt of this since she was a little girl.

