Zelina Vega takes a shot at 40-year-old male WWE Superstar, compares him to The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently took a shot at LA Knight by comparing him to The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Knight took a dig at Vega as he called her a 'nerd' and a 'gamer,' but also stated that he doesn't have anything against the latter. Both stars have recently qualified for the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder match premium live event scheduled for July 1.

While answering her fans during a 'Q & A' session on her social media, the Latino World Order member shared her opinion on LA Knight's comments. Vega mentioned that Knight should worry about himself rather than nerds and gamers.

She added that Knight should not consider himself as The Rock or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"I think he needs to worry less about the gamers and nerds and worry more about trying to be himself.. not Rock and Stone Cold Lite. He’s probably pretty neat under all that," wrote Zelina.

Zelina Vega responded to LA Knight's recent comments about her

While speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Vega bashed Knight for commenting on her and asked him to focus on his business.

She stated how determined she was about her upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder match and asked him not to discuss her.

"Okay, I never asked you nothing, first of all. So let's start there. I don't need to hear all that. All I know is, what I'm focused on, you can sit there [and] talk about what you're favorite candy is and you can go off the same exact way. But either way, I got my eyes on Money in the Bank. Who you converse with, nerds, gamers, that's your business," Vega said.

Moreover, Zelina Vega asked Knight to keep her name out of his mouth and focus on what was coming for him.

"Concentrate on you, and I'mma stay concentrated on me. Keep my name out of your mouth."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for the LWO member and LA Knight.

What are your thoughts on the banter between Zelina Vega and LA Knight? Sound off in the comment section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes