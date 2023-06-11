Zelina Vega talks smack with former Women's Champion; gets a match with 33-year-old WWE star for next week's SmackDown 

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has all the momentum heading into Money in the Bank next month in London.

Last week on SmackDown, Vega pulled out a decisive win over the returning Lacey Evans to book a coveted spot in the ladder match. With the win, she became the first woman to qualify for this year's Money in the Bank match.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Damage CTRL on SmackDown Lowdown, talking about their chances at Money in the Bank. However, the duo was interrupted by Zelina Vega. In the war of words that followed, Vega dropped a challenge to the faction to face her next week.

"I'm not all about this talk no more. So how about next week, I face one of you two? Then we can really see who's gonna climb up that ladder and grab that Money in the Bank briefcase and get that contract." [From 1:26 - 1:40]

You can watch the full video here:

IYO SKY accepted the challenge, effectively setting up the match for next week.

The Women's Money in the Bank lineup is stacked with top WWE stars

There is fierce competition to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

After Zelina became the first woman to qualify, Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark also punched their tickets on RAW with wins over Sonya Deville and Natalya respectively.

This week on SmackDown, Damage CTRL members Bayley and IYO SKY entered the matchup after beating Michin and Shotzi in their respective qualifying matches.

Wílly @Zusjgw This is the best women’s Money In The Bank lineup in YEARS! Nobody feels like a filler spot. This is the best women’s Money In The Bank lineup in YEARS! Nobody feels like a filler spot. https://t.co/rGkU5P3yEU

With just a few weeks left for the event, things are heating up in WWE. Money in the Bank will emanate from the world-famous O2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 1.

Who is your favorite to win Money in the Bank this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes