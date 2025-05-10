  • home icon
Zelina Vega teams up with mystery partner to defeat former champions on WWE SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
May 10, 2025
Zelina Vega competed on SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)
Zelina Vega competed on SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)

Zelina Vega teamed up with a mystery partner to take on Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Alexa Bliss was revealed as the mystery person, making her televised return after numerous weeks.

During the match, Piper Niven dropped Vega on the mat with a splash and tagged Chelsea Green. The former Women's United States Champion missed a splash, and Zelina Vega hit both heels with a 619 at the same time. Green dropped Zelina and tagged Piper, who nailed the champion with an elbow drop.

Niven stopped Zelina from making the tag, and the latter spiked Piper Niven with a DDT. A double tag was made, and Alexa Bliss took down Chelsea Green with a few shoulder tackles. Bliss then did a Dragon Screw and hit Green with a meteora on the back.

Little Miss Bliss then did a blockbuster and got a two-count. Bliss ran into an elbow in the corner but hit Chelsea Green with a dropkick while she was hung up in the corner. The WWE veteran nailed The Hot Mess with a Twisted Bliss, but Piper broke the pin. Zelina Vega took out Niven with a Code Red, and Alexa Bliss hit the Sister Abigail DDT to win the match for her team.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
