Zelina Vega unveils stunning new look ahead of WWE Night of Champions

Zelina Vega defends her Women's United States Championship against Giulia this week on SmackDown, live from Saudi Arabia, and it seems that she has marked the occasion with a change of hairstyle.
Vega's attire for SmackDown is black, which matches her new hair color since she has recently been seen with red and blonde hair instead.
WWE recently shared a video of Vega arriving at SmackDown, showing off her new hairstyle.
The champion has been pushed quite hard on SmackDown in recent weeks after winning the Women's United States Championship from Chelsea Green. Giulia will be her toughest test as champion after being able to dominate The Secret Hervice over the past few weeks.
It seems that many fans have noticed the lack of challengers for Vega in recent weeks, which has led to Giulia targeting her ahead of this week's show.
Zelina Vega isn't the only champion defending her title on WWE SmackDown
It's going to be quite the weekend for the champions in WWE, with Tiffany Stratton defending her WWE Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match against Nia Jax on SmackDown, aside from Zelina Vega's defense. There's also a Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits and The Wyatt Sicks.
Tomorrow night at Night of Champions, John Cena puts his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against CM Punk. Jacob Fatu will be defending his United States Title against his former Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, whilst the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will finally reach their climax.
WWE recently added Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn and Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez to the show this week on RAW after it was revealed that Dominik Mysterio was injured and was forced to drop out of his Intercontinental Championship match, where he was scheduled to face AJ Styles.