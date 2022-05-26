Zelina Vega wants to be added to WWE 2K22

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has taken to social media to express her desire to be added to WWE 2K22.

Vega was likely left out of the game's roster after spending a considerable amount of time away from WWE. She was terminated from her contract with the company in late 2020 over issues with control of accounts hosted by third-party platforms. She returned in July 2021 and went on to win the Queen's Crown tournament at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

With fellow returning Superstar Cody Rhodes stirring interest with regards to the game, Queen Zelina saw the opportunity to voice her own desires. Tweeting out a short message to WWE Games, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, implying that she wanted to be added to the game.

"Hey @WWEgames…sup?" she wrote.

Though many superstars including Umaga, The Hurricane, Wes Lee, Indi Hartwell, and several different versions of Booker T are all Downloadable Content for the game, Vega is not among the announced names.

WWE wanted Cody Rhodes to feature in WWE 2K22

Though he returned to the company a month after the game's release, higher-ups in WWE apparently wanted Cody Rhodes to feature in WWE 2K22.

It was unfortunately too late to add Rhodes by this point, but The American Nighmare thinks WWE Games has something big planned. He noted this when replying to a fan tweet about being a potential cover star for WWE 2K22.

Like Zelina Vega, Rhodes is not among the names selected for DLC.

It will be interesting to see if Zelina Vega makes it into this year's game and how heavily Cody will feature in next year's title. You can read more about Queen Zelina by clicking here.

