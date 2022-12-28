Zelina Vega wants to become the SmackDown Women's Champion

On Twitter, Zelina Vega expressed her desire to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Zelina Vega was Andrade's manager when she made her NXT debut in 2017. She was ultimately released by WWE in 2020 for reportedly breaching her contract. On July 2, 2021, nearly eight months after her initial release, Vega returned to SmackDown.

Vega is now the manager of the Legado Del Fantasma faction, which includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. She hasn't been in the ring since joining the faction, but she's had plenty of time at the commentary desk and serves as the group's spokesperson.

December 27 is Zelina's birthday, and she is so hyped up that she posted a picture of herself with the SmackDown Women's Championship on Twitter, claiming that her day will come and there will be no stopping her.

“When I get the chance that I dream about, crave, 𝙎𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙚 over… there will be no stopping me.” @WWE #LaReina

It will be interesting to see how and when Zelina returns to the ring. Given her talent, she is destined to be at the top of WWE's women's division.

Zelina Vega last wrestled on SmackDown in 2021

After being released in 2020, Zelina returned to television after an eight-month hiatus to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2021.

She then competed in the first Queen's Crown tournament, defeating Carmella on the blue brand's October 15, 2021 edition, and went on to win the Crown Jewel tournament by defeating Doudrop.

Following her victory, she went to RAW in the Draft, where she formed an alliance with Carmella. The duo won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW after defeating Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley. They were defeated at WrestleMania 38 by Sasha Banks and Naomi.

