Zelina Vega and a WWE Hall of Famer got matching tattoos in Puerto Rico

Zelina Vega has revealed that she and a WWE Hall of Famer got matching tattoos following a recent premium live event.

WWE Backlash 2023 took place in Puerto Rico and had an incredibly lively crowd in attendance for the event. At the event, Zelina Vega challenged for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but Rhea Ripley was too much to overcome. Vega can earn another title shot down the line if she can win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London.

Speaking on Superstar Crossover, Zelina spoke about the company hosting an event in Puerto Rico and disclosed that the entire group, including 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Santos Escobar all got matching LWO tattoos.

“I keep checking my arm. Like, I did really get this LWO tattoo, right? It was just crazy because we had no idea. None of us had any idea it was gonna go that way. But it was cool because you know Friday, it was like, oh yeah, you’re just main eventing ‘SmackDown’ with your childhood hero and winning, no big deal. And then you’re getting matching tattoos with him later that night. And then having that moment Saturday, it was just everything I think eight-year-old Thea could possibly want in her life," she said. (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Former WWE star Bully Ray believes the company missed a moment with Zelina Vega at Backlash

Bully Ray of The Dudley Boyz recently claimed that WWE missed a potential moment with Zelina Vega at Backlash.

Mark Henry, David LaGreca, and Bully Ray discussed Zelina's loss to Rhea Ripley at Backlash on an episode of Busted Open Radio in May. Bully suggested that Vega should have won the title and brought it to her father's grave. Zelina's father tragically passed away during the attacks on September 11, 2001. The 32-year-old responded and said that she believes that she will get the chance to do that one day.

"This would have been the cherry on top but know this, I truly believe that I WILL do exactly this.. I truly, truly believe that I will because then it’s full circle. My promise fulfilled. It will happen… exactly as you beautifully articulated it. Thank you @bullyray5150," tweeted Zelina Vega.

Zelina Vega has had the best year of her career so far but has still never captured a singles title in WWE. It will be interesting to see if she can win the Money in the Bank ladder match next weekend to guarantee another title opportunity down the line.

Do you think Zelina Vega will win a singles championship in WWE in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes