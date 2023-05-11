“Zero beef” - Released WWE Superstar clears up rumors of issues with The Bloodline 

There is always speculation regarding The Bloodline when it comes to social media.

Whether it be from a fan, a former talent, or someone on the current roster, everyone has something to say about Roman Reigns' dominant faction.

A member of the WWE Universe recently asked Nia Jax if there was some beef between herself and The Bloodline; this was something the Irresistible Force was happy to squash immediately. Tweeting back:

"Zero beef....they're going over their match and production is testing the tron. But I'm sure it'll be a scandal somewhere *two crying laughing emojis*," Nia Jax said in a tweet.

Jax made a one-off appearance during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the bout at the number 30 spot, and it took 11 superstars to eliminate her.

This year Women's Royal Rumble match was won by Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator went on defeat Charlotte Flair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39.

Will Roman Reign destroy The Bloodline this Friday night on SmackDown?

For the first time since the RAW after WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns will grace the WWE Universe with his presence this Friday night on SmackDown.

During his time away, The Usos have failed to recapture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

There have also been plenty of hints that suggest that Solo Sikoa is being primed to turn on his brothers Jimmy and Jey at the request of The Tribal Chief.

With Roman Reigns returning to SmackDown this Friday, it's likely something big will be going down with The Bloodline sooner rather than later.

Will The Usos remain on the Island of Relevancy? Or will Reigns and Sikoa cast them off to the Ocean of Obscurity? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Nia Jax's tweet? Are you glad to hear that she doesn't have any beef with The Head of the Table's faction? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

