Zilla Fatu gets betrayed by real-life Bloodline member Journey Fatu

Zilla Fatu was betrayed by his family member, Journey Fatu. The two superstars represent the Anoa'i family and are real-life Bloodline members.

Ad

Zilla successfully defended the 4th Rope Heavyweight Title in a brutal Steel Cage Match against Josh Bishop. The match headlined the 4th Rope/GCW Heels Have Eyes: For The Culture 2025 Pay-Per-View during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

On his official YouTube channel, Zilla uploaded his WrestleMania 41 vlog and included the footage of him being betrayed by Journey. The latter attacked The Main One after his successful title defense.

Check out Zilla Fatu's latest vlog here.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Zilla also addressed the attack and the betrayal, stating that he would eventually deal with Journey before continuing the vlog. It remains to be seen if the family members cross paths in a singles match down the road.

Zilla Fatu would love to join his family in the WWE

Zilla Fatu has discussed the possibility of signing with the WWE. He briefly mentioned how Triple H and the company's creative team would incorporate him into a storyline.

Ad

Speaking on The Wrestle Era podcast, Fatu added that he is destined to sign with the Stamford-based company. He said:

"I would love to be there with my family, but you know, Triple H, the creative team, the whole WWE organization, they have a way to incorporate me. So, whatever way they want to incorporate me into the storyline, or me doing my own thing. (...) You just never know. So right now, I just can't call it, but I know that I'm destined to be there, though."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zilla has been competing on the independent circuit since debuting as a professional wrestler. He has already won multiple championships across various promotions and established himself as one of the fastest-rising wrestlers in the industry.

He is the son of the late WWE legend and former two-time Intercontinental Champion, Umaga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More