Zilla Fatu gets betrayed by real-life Bloodline member Journey Fatu

Zilla Fatu was betrayed by his family member, Journey Fatu. The two superstars represent the Anoa'i family and are real-life Bloodline members.
Zilla successfully defended the 4th Rope Heavyweight Title in a brutal Steel Cage Match against Josh Bishop. The match headlined the 4th Rope/GCW Heels Have Eyes: For The Culture 2025 Pay-Per-View during WrestleMania 41 weekend.
On his official YouTube channel, Zilla uploaded his WrestleMania 41 vlog and included the footage of him being betrayed by Journey. The latter attacked The Main One after his successful title defense.
Zilla also addressed the attack and the betrayal, stating that he would eventually deal with Journey before continuing the vlog. It remains to be seen if the family members cross paths in a singles match down the road.
Zilla Fatu would love to join his family in the WWE
Zilla Fatu has discussed the possibility of signing with the WWE. He briefly mentioned how Triple H and the company's creative team would incorporate him into a storyline.
Speaking on The Wrestle Era podcast, Fatu added that he is destined to sign with the Stamford-based company. He said:
"I would love to be there with my family, but you know, Triple H, the creative team, the whole WWE organization, they have a way to incorporate me. So, whatever way they want to incorporate me into the storyline, or me doing my own thing. (...) You just never know. So right now, I just can't call it, but I know that I'm destined to be there, though."
Zilla has been competing on the independent circuit since debuting as a professional wrestler. He has already won multiple championships across various promotions and established himself as one of the fastest-rising wrestlers in the industry.
He is the son of the late WWE legend and former two-time Intercontinental Champion, Umaga.