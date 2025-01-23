Zilla Fatu is headed to WWE; Hall of Famer is convinced: "Badass"

Real-life Bloodline member and Roman Reigns' cousin, Zilla Fatu, is headed to WWE, believes Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. Fatu is currently tearing it up in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling.

Zilla Fatu has been signed with ROW since 2023. In such a short span, the 25-year-old has made a huge name on the independent circuit by winning several titles, including the ROW Championship and the HOG Crown Jewel Championship. Due to his incredible performances in the Indies, many people believe the star might be headed to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

Diamond Dallas Page recently took to Instagram to upload a video package of Zilla Fatu and Booker T signing a contract ahead of their recent clash in Reality of Wrestling. In his post's caption, DDP hyped up the promo between Booker and Zilla.

Trending

The Hall of Famer also encouraged fans to check out what the real-life Bloodline star was up to in ROH, before mentioning that Zilla was WWE-bound.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

"All my wrestling fans out there, you've got to see what my man @bookertfivex is doing with @realityofwrestling! Check out this promo!! That's the contract signing, but go to my Stories to get the link to the match. Check @zillafatu out now before you see him on #WWE in the future. One of the hottest up and coming, badass babyfaces on the planet! DDP 💎," he wrote.

Check out DDP's Instagram post below:

Zilla Fatu talked about possibly joining WWE in the future

During an edition of The Wrestle Era Podcast, Zilla Fatu said that he would love to be in The Bloodline alongside his family members on WWE television.

However, he also mentioned that the Triple H-led creative team might have a plan for him in the company, before saying that he was destined to be in the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

"I would love to be there with my family, but you know, Triple H, the creative team, the whole WWE organization, they have a way to incorporate me. So, whatever way they want to incorporate me into the storyline, or me doing my own thing. (...) You just never know. So right now, I just can't call it, but I know that I'm destined to be there, though."

It will be interesting to see if Zilla Fatu will join the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback