Zilla Fatu reacts to Jacob Fatu winning the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41; sends him a two-word message

Zilla Fatu has reacted to Jacob Fatu winning the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. Jacob defeated LA Knight on Night 1 to win his first singles championship in the company.

Fatu debuted last year as the newest addition to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. He became The Enforcer to the new Tribal Chief and captured the WWE Tag Team Championship with Tama Tonga, marking his first championship victory in the company.

On X, Zilla reacted to his family member's historic win, claiming that The Samoan Werewolf's victory was "special".

"FATUUUUUUUU SPECIAL," wrote Zilla.

Check out Zilla's post on X:

Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu teamed up on the independent circuit before the latter signed with WWE. Zilla is still performing on the indies, where he has established his place as one of the fastest-rising performers.

On the other hand, fans could expect Jacob to continue his dominance on SmackDown and storm the blue brand. Leading up to WrestleMania 41, he was feuding with Braun Strowman, whom he defeated in a Last Man Standing Match to become the number one contender to the US Title.

The Samoan Werewolf's first challenger hasn't been revealed by WWE. But, expect a lot to unfold on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

