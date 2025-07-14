Zilla Fatu reacts to Naomi cashing in and winning the WWE Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025

Naomi won the WWE Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025. The newly crowned champion successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley. Zilla Fatu has now shared his thoughts on The Glow's win.

SKY and Ripley pushed each other to the absolute limit in the main event of Evolution. The two superstars came agonizingly close to winning the match, with Mami being on the verge of her first major win over SKY. A potential victory for Mami would've seen her regain the Women's World Championship that she lost to The Genius of the Sky before WrestleMania 41.

On X, Zilla sent a message to Naomi, congratulating her on winning the Women's World Championship.

"LETS GOOOO SIS!!!!! @TheTrinity_Fatu."

You can check out Zilla's post on X below.

Zilla is a member of the Anoa'i family, the same family Naomi belongs to. The 37-year-old is married to current WWE star and multi-time tag team champion Jimmy Uso.

Naomi has enjoyed an incredible run since returning to the Stamford-based company in 2024. She briefly held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair before turning heel and winning the Women's Money in the Bank contract earlier in the year. Last night, she successfully cashed in her contract to win her third world championship in WWE.

