Zilla Fatu reacts to Rikishi sharing a photo with him and Jacob Fatu

During WrestleMania XL weekend, Rikishi shared a photo with Anoa'i family members, including Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu.

Recent reports have suggested that Jacob could be the newest addition to The Bloodline. However, WWE has not confirmed the report of the 31-year-old signing with the company.

On X/Twitter, Zilla Fatu, who is the son of the late legend Umaga, reacted to a photo shared by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi that also featured Jacob Fatu.

Check out Zilla Fatu's reaction below:

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for The Bloodline in WWE.

Zilla Fatu expressed his interest in joining forces with Jey Uso on RAW

Zilla Fatu had expressed his interest in forming a team with Jey Uso, who is currently performing on Monday Night RAW and is a former member of The Bloodline.

The Samoan faction recently underwent a major change, with Jimmy Uso being kicked out of the group and replaced by the debuting Tama Tonga. The former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star was introduced by Solo Sikoa amid the absence of Roman Reigns.

While speaking with Apples & Grapes, Zilla stated that WWE should sign him and Jacob Fatu to form a Bloodline of their own on the red brand.

“You have Solo, Jimmy, and Roman on SmackDown. Jey is the only Bloodline member on RAW. He’s the babyface on RAW and beefing with everybody in the back. How can he keep himself lit and take over? I feel like they need to get me and Jacob Fatu. They need to sign us and put us on RAW and have us form our own Bloodline and somehow incorporate maybe us going to SmackDown and confronting them, ‘Y’all need to move right. This family is built off loyalty and respect. You’re not showing none of that,'" Zilla Fatu said. [H/T Fightful]

According to reports, Jacob Fatu has signed with WWE. However, the Stamford-based company is yet to confirm The Samoan Werewolf's signing.

Meanwhile, Zilla continues to compete on the independent circuit for promotions including Booker T's Reality of Wrestling.

